Palijo Laments PPP For Bringing Service Delivery In Sindh To Naught

Sat 19th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo has blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for causing degradation in the state of facilities and services in the province during its continuous reign completing 13 years.

Talking to the media here on Saturday Palijo deplored that Sindh's cities appear as piles of garbage while the roads give the look of the ruins. "Billions of rupees have been spent on the clean drinking water schemes which aren't available in reality," he said.

The GDA's leader lamented that the state of education and health facilities was also far from satisfactory as made evident by aversion of the ruling elite which neither sent their children to the government schools and colleges nor they go for medical treatment to the government hospitals.

Palijo advised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that he should not tread on the footsteps of Altaf Hussain by time and again raising the contentious issues of the ethnic divide. "The politics of spreading hatred among Sindhi, urdu speaking people,Balochis, Pakhtuns and Punjabis won't work now," he asserted.

