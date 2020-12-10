UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palijo Terms Elements Practicing Politics Of Ethnic Hatred As Enemies Of Humanity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:39 PM

Palijo terms elements practicing politics of ethnic hatred as enemies of humanity

Qoumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, has said the elements practicing the politics of ethnic hatred were actually enemies of humanity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Qoumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, has said the elements practicing the politics of ethnic hatred were actually enemies of humanity.

"The elements trying to foment discord among Sindhis, Punjabis,Seraikis, Balochis, Pakhtuns and urdu speaking people are agents of Pakistan's enemies," he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He observed that the strength of the nation lied in unity and not in the differences. Palijo reiterated that the politicians who talk about dividing Sindh on ethnic lines actually wanted to divide Pakistan.

He deplored that corruption had eroded the government organizations particularly in Sindh where the people had been deprived of quality education, health, water supply, sanitation, transport and other services.

"The people of Pakistan should join hands to defeat this corrupt mafia," Palijo said. He said the corruption and inefficiency had rendered the peasants and farmers in financial straits besides dealing a blow to the agricultural economy. "The condition of other sectors of the economy is equally worse," he observed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Education Water Pakistan Awami Tehreek Alliance Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

2 minutes ago

WHR Day congregation calls for holding India accou ..

2 minutes ago

Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme ..

7 minutes ago

Tram service in Karachi to help promote tourism in ..

7 minutes ago

DRAP reduces price of corona antiviral drug Remdes ..

7 minutes ago

One succumbed to COVID-19, 4 more tested positive

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.