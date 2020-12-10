Palijo terms elements practicing politics of ethnic hatred as enemies of humanity

Qoumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, has said the elements practicing the politics of ethnic hatred were actually enemies of humanity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Qoumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, has said the elements practicing the politics of ethnic hatred were actually enemies of humanity.

"The elements trying to foment discord among Sindhis, Punjabis,Seraikis, Balochis, Pakhtuns and urdu speaking people are agents of Pakistan's enemies," he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He observed that the strength of the nation lied in unity and not in the differences. Palijo reiterated that the politicians who talk about dividing Sindh on ethnic lines actually wanted to divide Pakistan.

He deplored that corruption had eroded the government organizations particularly in Sindh where the people had been deprived of quality education, health, water supply, sanitation, transport and other services.

"The people of Pakistan should join hands to defeat this corrupt mafia," Palijo said. He said the corruption and inefficiency had rendered the peasants and farmers in financial straits besides dealing a blow to the agricultural economy. "The condition of other sectors of the economy is equally worse," he observed.