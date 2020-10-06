UrduPoint.com
Pallay Bharaee At Sarfaraz Kalhoro's Shrine Postpone Due To Covid-19

Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

The district administration Hyderabad has postponed the annual event of Pallay Bharaee, at shrine of Shaheed Sarfaraz Kalhoro this year due to Coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration Hyderabad has postponed the annual event of Pallay Bharaee, at shrine of Shaheed Sarfaraz Kalhoro this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter addressed to the administrative officer Auqaf, the decision had been taken due to re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The administrative officer was requested by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II to disseminate information about postponement of the annual event of Pally Bharaee.

Sarfaraz Kalhoro was a descendant of the Kalhoro dynasty that ruled Sindh before the Talpurs. His father was the founder of Hyderabad and architect of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai shrine in the Matiari District.

On the 20th of Safar, women flocked to the site in search of good fortune, perform Pallay Bharaee, a ritual consisting of distributing coins, sweets and other paraphernalia.

