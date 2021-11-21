Palliative Care training to help alleviate sufferings of terminally ill patients: VC NUMS

RAWALPIND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed, (Retd) on Sunday termed successful completion of the first ever, structured Online Postgraduate Certificate in Palliative Care in Pakistan, as a big step forward to alleviate sufferings of the terminally ill patients in the country.

Addressing a simple Certificate distribution ceremony here, he said NUMS, in collaboration with UK –based Shaheen Palliative Project has enhanced skills of consultants, doctors and pharmacists hailing from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would help them provide professional palliative care to the patients.

Besides others, Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Maj Gen Syed Ammar Reza Hammdani, (Retd), Prof S Mahmood Raza, PhD, Aisha Mohyuddin, Dean, Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies and Director Academics Prof. Aamir Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

Emphasizing on expanding this programme, he said, it should be elevated from Certificate to Diploma and on line Master Programme.

Under this programme from Feb. to Aug.2021, a specialized professional training was imparted by the national and international trainers to the participants of the course while some of the consultants practicing in UK and Saudi Arabia also enrolled themselves in it.

Welcoming the guests supervisor of the programme Prof. Nafisa Tahir, the supervisor of the programme said that the concept of palliative care in Pakistan was new and needed to be further promoted. She thanked students and the faculty to make it a success.

The participants from Islamabad, Rawalpindi participated physically in the hybrid workshop on communications skills while others from the three provinces and abroad attended it online. They were trained in skills and competencies in palliative care.

In her brief virtual remarks president of Shaheen Palliative Care Project UK Dr. Saddaf Mudassir said that those trained in this course could make the difference by applying their skills in palliative care to their patients.

