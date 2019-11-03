UrduPoint.com
Palm Plantation Project Yielding Positive Results: Advisor

Sun 03rd November 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that extraction of palm oil has been started from Palm Plantation Project in Kathore, the coastal belt of Thatta as the plants had now turned into big trees.

Talking to a delegation of Journalists here, he said the the initiative of Sindh government would certainly help in reducing the import of palm oil that cost the country about $2.2 billion annually. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Chinese and Malaysian experts had described the locally extracted palm oil as of a superior quality.

According to the experts the coastal area of Sindh was ideal for growing palm trees,he said adding Sindh had been blessed with a potentially rich coastal belt.

Palm plantation project was started as pilot project in collaboration with a Malaysian Company, Kathore- the coastal belt of Thatta by the Environment Department, Sindh.

