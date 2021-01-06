Palmeiras secure advantage for Copa Libertadores final

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Palmeiras defeated River Plate 3-0 in an away match to secure a major advantage for the Copa Libertadores final.

Rony, Luiz Adriano, and Matias Vina helped the Brazilian side hammer the Argentine club in the first leg of the semifinal clash at the Estadio Libertadores de America late Tuesday.

River Plate had to play with 10 men when Jorge Andres Carrascal was shown a red card in the second half.

Palmeiras will go into the second leg as favorites, while the return leg will take place at the Allianz Parque on Jan. 13.

Boca Juniors will host Santos late Wednesday in another first leg of the semifinal match in Copa Libertadores.