PAL's First Online Poetic Symposium To Be Held Today

PAL's first online poetic symposium to be held Today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters's first global online poetic symposium will be held today,15th April 2020.

  Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, and Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage   Minister Shafqat Mahmood will be the cheif guest.

                Poets from around the country and around the world  would participate through online.

Through the video link the poem will be delivered  and over 100 viewers will participate.

