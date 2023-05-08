UrduPoint.com

Palwasha Hopes For Relief In Fiscal Year 2023-24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Palwasha hopes for relief in fiscal year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader, Palwasha Khan on Monday expressed the hope that the incumbent government would control the inflation in the coming few months in the fiscal plan 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the coalition government was putting maximum efforts to control the price hike and provide all possible relief to the downtrodden segments of society.

"The previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully responsible for the current economic challenges being faced by the country as it did nothing for the welfare of the masses," she added.

Palwasha Khan categorically said that PPP would never sit with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general elections.

"Everyone has saw that how many people came out to participate in the PTI rally under its popular leader," she added.

Commenting on a recent visit of Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India, she said the nation witnessed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) created fuss and became angry over his visit and they even put head-money of the PPP chairman.

"Minorities have no rights in India. Bilawal Bhutto raised his voice not only for minorities' due rights but also the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are facing untold suppression at the hands of brutal Indian forces for decades," she added.

Palwasha Khan regretted that the PTI government did nothing for the 'Kashmir cause' during its tenure.

Following FM's visit to India, she said Imran Khan's real face had been exposed before the nation as the world appreciated Pakistan's gesture of sending his representatives to Goa for participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) moot; while PTI chairman was doing undue criticism on it.

