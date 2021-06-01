UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pamphlets Distributed About Use Of Tobacco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Pamphlets distributed about use of Tobacco

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The District Administration along with the Rotary Club of Rawalpindi distributed pamphlets among the masses as part of its awareness campaign about hazards of tobacco use.

According to a press release issued here, in connection with 'No Tobacco Day', Assistant Commissioner Cantt with President Rotary Club Wasim Malik distributed pamphlets at various public places.

The Assistant Commissioner told the citizens that smoking can be fatal and it can lead to many dangerous diseases.

She said that it is very important to give up the habit of smoking and experts have devised regular procedures for this.

The AC said that the Punjab government had banned the sale of cigarettes within 100 yards of all educational institutions to save the young generation from this bad habit.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Young Sale Rawalpindi Lead All From

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

57 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.