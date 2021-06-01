Pamphlets distributed about use of Tobacco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The District Administration along with the Rotary Club of Rawalpindi distributed pamphlets among the masses as part of its awareness campaign about hazards of tobacco use.

According to a press release issued here, in connection with 'No Tobacco Day', Assistant Commissioner Cantt with President Rotary Club Wasim Malik distributed pamphlets at various public places.

The Assistant Commissioner told the citizens that smoking can be fatal and it can lead to many dangerous diseases.

She said that it is very important to give up the habit of smoking and experts have devised regular procedures for this.

The AC said that the Punjab government had banned the sale of cigarettes within 100 yards of all educational institutions to save the young generation from this bad habit.