Pamphlets distributed to educate motorists about hazards of smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) organized walk to educate the general public about the hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, CTP had already launched campaign on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.