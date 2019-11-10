UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pamphlets Distributed To Educate Motorists About Hazards Of Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Pamphlets distributed to educate motorists about hazards of smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) organized walk to educate the general public about the hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, CTP had already launched campaign on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

Related Topics

Police Traffic From Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP wins IHF Gold Award for Excellence in Leader ..

1 minute ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum welcomes 6 ..

31 minutes ago

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

2 hours ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

2 hours ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

2 hours ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.