Pamphlets Distributed To Educate Motorists About Hazards Of Smog In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:48 PM
City Traffic Police (CTP) had already launched campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season
In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.
Furthermore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any problem.