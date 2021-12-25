UrduPoint.com

Pamphlets Portraying Image Of Quaid's Life Distributed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:47 PM

Pamphlets portraying image of Quaid's life distributed

A special camp to mark Quaid Day was organized here on Saturday at Artillery Square by City Traffic Police wherein published materials were distributed among visitors on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A special camp to mark Quaid Day was organized here on Saturday at Artillery Square by City Traffic Police wherein published materials were distributed among visitors on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat hosted the stall that was decorated with portraits portraying life of Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah.

He also distributed helmets and souvenirs among bike riders and pedestrians.

He also highlighted the core principles of road safety and urged general public to abide by these laws so that precious human lives could be saved. Abbas said that founder of the nation dedicated his life for the cause of Muslims living in the sub-continent and added that we should follow his golden principles of unity, faith, and discipline to achieve success in our lives.

