'PAMRA Act Aims At Modernizing System Of Agri Markets'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:33 PM

'PAMRA Act aims at modernizing system of agri markets'

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Friday directed the authorities concerned of the provincial Agriculture department to get rules of the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act approved as soon as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik on Friday directed the authorities concerned of the provincial Agriculture department to get rules of the Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Act approved as soon as possible.

He gave this direction while presiding over a daily-review meeting on price control here.

The Chief Secretary said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar the sale of essential commodities especially flour and sugar at fixed prices would be ensured in any case, and in this regard, the establishment of 'Sahulat bazaars' and other concrete steps were being taken in the province.

He said that for provision of relief to consumers, the monopoly of middlemen and commission agents had to be ended.

He further said that direct sale of agricultural commodities by farmers to consumers would help limit the role of middlemen.

The Chief Secretary set up an eight-member committee headed by the secretary Industries department to bring down the prices of vegetables immediately, and tasked it to present recommendations within two days.

He also directed the Punjab cane commissioner to ensure availability of sugar at the price not more than Rs 85 per kg in Sahulat bazaars.

He also issued instructions regarding geo-tagging of all Sahulat bazaars.

It is pertinent to mention here that PAMRA Act was introduced to modernize the system of agricultural markets to effectively control the prices of agricultural commodities, including vegetables.

