PAM&SWT Inks Agreement With KP S&IT Deptt For STEM Education Pilot Project

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:07 AM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Science and Information Technology (S&IT) and Pak Alliance for Maths and Science Welfare Trust (PAM&SWT) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education pilot project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Science and Information Technology (S&IT) and Pak Alliance for Maths and Science Welfare Trust (PAM&SWT) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education pilot project.

Advisor to KP CM on S&IT Ziaullah Bangash witnessed the signing ceremony between the two institutions under the programme would be launched in schools, colleges and universities of the province on a partnership basis.

The main objective of the programme is to introduce STEM education model to enhance the capacity of children studying in institutions, with a special focus on science and Math subjects and establishment of STEM clubs.

Under the MoU different modules of STEM education would also be developed for the children studying in different institutions for which the provincial department of S&IT would provide full support.

Under the agreement PAM&SWT would be required to provide a progress report to S&IT department on a monthly basis, while the S&IT department would be responsible for reviewing and monitoring the programme.

