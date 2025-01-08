Open Menu

Pan Shop Gutted In Faislabad

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Pan shop gutted in Faislabad

Material in a Pan shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Material in a Pan shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that the fire erupted in a Pan Shop situated near Raja Park Phattak due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree ..

Lecture on 'Importance of Commerce' held at Degree College, Sanghar

9 minutes ago
 Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

Suspected outlaw killed in Police encounter

9 minutes ago
 LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, ..

LHC wants Multan transformation into 'green city, M3 motorway 'green corridor'

9 minutes ago
 'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitio ..

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

9 minutes ago
 SSP directs members of social media groups to refr ..

SSP directs members of social media groups to refrain from sharing any news with ..

9 minutes ago
 First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

First Green Road of Pakistan inaugurated

6 minutes ago
UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

30 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

28 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

28 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

28 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

28 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan