Pan Shop Gutted In Faislabad
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Material in a Pan shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Material in a Pan shop was reduced to ashes in the area of Samanabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that the fire erupted in a Pan Shop situated near Raja Park Phattak due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.
Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
