Panaflex, banners violating ECP code of conduct in LG election banned

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :To ensure transparency and implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Code of Conduct in the local bodies elections in Haripur, District Election Commission Sunday confiscated panaflex and banners advertisements of the candidates which was a violation.

According to the details, on the directives of District Returning Officer (DRO), Additional Assistant Commissioner II Haripur along with Election Monitoring Officer (EMO) visited Panyan, Darvesh, Sarai Gadai, Hakka More, Jhari Kas and Kalo Pind to inspect the implementation of ECP code of conduct.

The Additional AC found many candidates were violating the code of conduct and displayed their large scale panaflex advertisements and banners, the inspecting team confiscated panaflexes and warned the contenders to follow the ECP code of conduct.

The election campaign for the local bodies election in district Haripur has entered in final phase while the candidates were visiting door to door to get support and vote from their Constituencies.

In the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on Dec 19, 2021, while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

Haripur was the only district of the Hazara region which was included where local bodies' elections for neighborhood, village and tehsil councils were scheduled with other 16 districts of the KP while in the rest of the 7 districts of Hazara division the local bodies election would be held on January 16, 2022.