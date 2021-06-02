UrduPoint.com
Panagah, "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" Programmes To Be Launched In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:39 PM

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas decided in a meeting to launch Panagah and "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" programmes in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) under the Ehsas programme

During the meeting held at the Bait-ul-Mal headquarters Wednesday, MD PBM said that steps were taken to rehabilitate the deprived and backward classes of GB.

Abbas reiterated his commitment to give their due to deserving people across the country and assured all possible solutions to the poverty related problems of the people of GB.

He also highlighted the projects and welfare activities being carried out by the government to help the poor across the country, including GB, in the field of social security.

Governor GB hoped that in the leadership of MD PBM it would achieve unprecedented success in the field of public service.

More Stories From Pakistan

