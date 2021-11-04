Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Thursday inspected the construction work at the Panagah set up in the premises of DHQ Teaching Hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Thursday inspected the construction work at the Panagah set up in the premises of DHQ Teaching Hospital.

She expressed anger over the slow pace of construction work.

The Commissioner directed the director development to conduct a lab test to check the quality of construction materials and submit a report to her office. It was informed on the occasion that the construction of the shelter was estimated at around Rs 60 million while the project was to be completed in two years.

The shelter will have dining halls, kitchens and beds for 350 people.

Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Social Welfare Hussain Ahmed Gondal and Director Development Bilal Hassan were also present on the occasion.