ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) would start expansion of Panagah's or shelter homes network in various districts of the country from October 5 aimed at providing food and shelter to the poor and destitute segments of the society.

PBM has established around 19 panagah's all over the country and under expansion plan it would exceed the existing number all over the country, Assistant Director PBM Ms Salma told APP on Sunday.

She said PBM was significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various services focused on providing assistance to homeless, widow, orphan, invalid, infirm and other needy persons, as per eligibility criteria approved by Bait-ul-Mal board.

Adding she said that this initiative would focus on quality service delivery to the shelter-less employed persons, by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe and secure living environment, hygienic food etc. in a respectable manner.

