PANAH Appeals PM, Finance Minister To Levy Taxes On Sugary Drinks, Cigarettes In Budget 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sanaullah Ghumman on Saturday said this year's budget was crucial and important for the government and urged the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks and cigarettes to control heavy disease burden in the Budget 2022-23.

Ghumman said Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muftah Ismail were holding important meetings for the forthcoming budget, in which budget related proposals were being discussed, adding, "We urge the government, as a public representative, to seriously consider raising taxes on tobacco and sugary drinks, the two non-essential factors contributing to the rise in disease", said a news release.

An increase in taxes on them would not only generate an annual revenue of Rs 105 billion to the national exchequer, but would also significantly reduce the health burden and reduce the incidence of diseases.

This revenue would help in the completion of development projects, he added.

Smoking and intake of sugary drinks was making people sick badly specially our young generation causing many dangerous diseases including heart, obesity, diabetes, cancer, he warned.

"Many researchers said that One of effective way to prevent this is to increase taxes," he underlined.

Sanaullah Ghumman appealed to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister that it is the duty of the government to safe the health of the people.

"Smoking and sugar sweetened beverages are not a sign of health, they are one of major cause of diseases, the government should increase taxes on them, so that the health problems of the people can be solved," he ended.

