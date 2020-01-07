UrduPoint.com
PANAH Asks Government To Ban Tobacco Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:02 PM

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH's) women wing arranged a session on "Role of women in Controlling the Epidemic of Tobacco and Drug Uses" at AFIC, to create awareness about the heart related diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH's) women wing arranged a session on "Role of women in Controlling the Epidemic of Tobacco and Drug Uses" at AFIC, to create awareness about the heart related diseases.

Wife of Surgeon General of Pakistan Army was the chief guest on the occasion while and people of civil societies, doctors, teacher and students participated in the session.

In her address, the chief guest said that women could play a vital role as mother, sister, daughter and wife in bringing up of child. She said that mother was the first teacher of her child and educate him/her about right and wrong.

In school and colleges teachers can guide them about harm of tobacco and drug abuse.

She urged the government to ban tobacco products for protecting the youth from harm of tobacco use.

PANAH President Maj Gen (Retd) Masud Ur Rehman Kiani said that approximately over 5,000 people were admitted to hospital and over 400 people died due to curse of smoking on daily basis, which shows that one person died in every three seconds in the country.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH said according to reports over 1,200 children between the age of 12 and 15 become new smokers every day in the country.

