PANAH chief, members condole demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani and members of the Association expressed their heartfelt condolences and grief over the sad demise of Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message received here, Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great asset to Pakistan, whose death was a great shock for all of us. "The death of Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a never ending loss, his services to the beloved motherland will be remembered by the world, in this hour of pain we all are equal partners in the grief of their families.

May God help us to endure this trauma. Amen," he added.

General Secretary of PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman and all the members expressed their grief over the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Ghumman said that personalities like Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan were rarely born in the world, they were and would remain the heroes of the nation.

"Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan made the country a nuclear power and gave a blunt answer to the anti-national elements that no one should dare to look at Pakistan, otherwise a full answer will be given. May Allah forgive Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and grant patience to his family. Amen," he prayed.