'Panah-Gah' on forefront to serve affected people of economic slowdown, says Focal Person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :'Pana-Gah' - the shelter home - has become the ultimate destination for affected people who have no 'work' due to economic slowdown in the wake of lock-down.

The Federal Capital, which hosts lot of migrant daily-wagers and labourers, currently has no 'economic activity' mainly due to the virtual lock-down, in the wake of coronavirus.

Ultimately, people with meager resources, turn up at specific places - the shelter-homes - to have food three times a day.

Talking to APP, a daily wage-earner from Sindh at Tarlai shelter home, Nadeem Ikhlaq said some migrant workers opted to stay in the city with the hope of normalcy in few days, following the announcement of lock-down across the country.

He said: "I preferred to stay in Islamabad when I heard that the Sindh government had announced lockdown. I previously had some work here but now there is no work in the city." Narrating the ordeal, Nadeem said he had not earned a single penny during the last week and needed an accommodation due to closure of private hostels in the city. "In the meantime, one of my friend told me about 'Panah gah' and here I am getting three time meal and shelter for the last couple of days," he added.

He termed the shelter homes a good initiative of the government and said these have been providing great support to the people who had been most affected in the post-coronavirus situation.

Narrating tough conditions of workers, he said these people were most affected due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus restrictions. They were on the streets to get some support by residents, he added.

"Panahgahs are still the most sought after shelter for homeless daily migrant daily wage earner, amid the coronavirus pandemic," said the Prime Minister's Focal Person Naseem ur Rehman who visited Tarlai shelter home to supervise the efforts of its management in the current scenario.

"We have a dire situation right now as they are the most vulnerable and high risk group due to their specific health conditions," he remarked.

However, a rapid assessment process had been initiated to assess the needs of the shelter homes' beneficiaries so that the uninterrupted supply of food, soap, hand sanitizers, masks and other essential items could be ensured in theses critical times, he said.

After thorough assessment, he said the government would reach out the national and local donors to solicit their support for such a humanitarian cause which should be supported by all the sections of society.

Nassem said the silver-lining was that the dedicated efforts were being made which had been supplemented by the enthusiastic support from the philanthropic persons and community.

He said recently Parliamentary Secretaries Shandana Gulzar and Wajiha Akram visited the shelter homes and held face-to-face interaction with the shelter homes dwellers to know their problems.

To a query, Naseem said the volunteers were also being engaged to sensitize such segment of the society that is vulnerable to contract the COVID due to their minimal access to electronic, print and digital media.

The district administration and other stakeholders were also taking preventive steps at the shelter homes like disinfection of the facilities and distribution of masks and sanitizers among the beneficiaries.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward to support this national cause.

