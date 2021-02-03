Panah Gah with all basic facilities to be established in Bahawalpur: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Panah Gah equipped with all the basic facilities will be established in Bahawalpur where deserving people will get free food and shelter. This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here Wednesday.

He said that the already established Panah Gahs should be maintained in good conditions and coronavirus SOPs must be implemented there for the safety of residents. He said that no compromise can be made on the cleanliness of Panah Gahs and quality of food provided to the residents.

The meeting was attended by Director Pakistan Baitul Maal South Punjab Malik Muhammad Arshad, Director Pakistan Baitul Maal Bahawalpur Shakeel Abbasi, Director IT Pakistan Baitul Maal Fawad Ahmad and Director Social Welfare Bahawalpur Sahar Siddiqa.