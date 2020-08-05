UrduPoint.com
PANAH General Secretary's Mother Death Condoled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The President of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Maj. Gen. (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani including Executive Vice President Lieutenant General Azhar Rashid, Senior Vice Presidents Major General (retd) Ashur Khan, and former Presidents of National Press Club Afzal Butt, Shakeel Anjum on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of mother of Sanaullah Ghuman, Secretary General of PANAH.

They prayed for her forgiveness and patience to the bereaved family and said that mother is the only relationship for which there is no substitute.

"The mother never leaves the heart of the children even after leaving the world and her prayers protect us from all kinds of misery throughout our lives, they added.

