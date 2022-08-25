PANAH holds CPR life support training at PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Thursday organized a life support training workshop on awareness of heart diseases and CPR at Prime Minister Office that was participated by the entire staff.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary General PANAH, Sanahullah Ghumman thanked Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for increasing tax on tobacco products and appreciating PANAH's campaign against tobacco and sugary drinks.

Ghumman said that the efforts of PANAH were dedicated for the betterment of the society. "PANAH has been trying to protect the people from diseases for the past 38 years and today's program is also a link to that series.

" The CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation is the revival of heartbeat and breathing during angina or heart attacks that is very effective in saving human life in emergency and disasters.

The staff of the Prime Minister's Office took keen interest in the training and appreciated the humanitarian work of PANAH.

At the end, the staff of the Prime Minister's Office thanked the team of PANAH and hoped that the Association would continue its efforts for a healthy Pakistan with the same commitment.