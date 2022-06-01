UrduPoint.com

PANAH Holds Walk To Observe World No Tobacco Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PANAH holds walk to observe World No Tobacco Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Tuesday arranged a walk on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.

Addressing the occasion, PANAH General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman urged to increase the tax on tobacco products by 30% to keep children safe from tobacco use. "This will be a win-win situation for us, it will reduce the health burden and also significantly increase the revenue," he added.

He said Panah had been educating the people for 39 years about many deadly diseases, including heart diseases and their causes.

He said, "On World No Tobacco Day, I want to send a message to our young generation that tobacco is the first step towards addiction, it is not a necessity of life, but we are buying diseases by paying money, stop tobacco products from your life so that you can all be part of a healthy society." Walk participants, including school children and teachers appealed to the quarters concerned to take effective measures to curb tobacco products.

The walk was attended by students and teachers from different educational institutions.

