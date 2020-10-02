UrduPoint.com
PANAH Holds Workshop To Create Awareness About Heart Diseases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Friday arranged a workshop at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with World Heart day to create awareness about the heart diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Friday arranged a workshop at Rawalpindi Arts Council in connection with World Heart day to create awareness about the heart diseases.

Speaking on the occasion as a Chief guest President PANAH Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that the ratio of death from cardiac disorder could be minimize through preventive measures.

He elaborated that Hypertension, Diabetes, Smoking, Obesity, Alcohol, Physical inactivity and stress are the most common causes of heart diseases which can be avoided through balance diet, regular exercise and regular medical checkup.

General Secretary Panah Sanaullah Ghumman said prevention is the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases.

He asked patients to take precautionary measures such as keeping their weight normal, exercise regularly, making it daily routine to walk for half an hour.

