PANAH opposes tobacco industry efforts to legalize heated products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) has strongly opposed the efforts being made by the tobacco industry to get legalized heated tobacco products.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary General of PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman said that heated tobacco products were as harmful to human health as other tobacco products.

He said about 12 countries of the world including Australia, Brazil, Norway, and Singapore had banned these products and Europe was also going to ban them.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that due to different tactics by the tobacco industry, about 1,200 new children had started smoking in Pakistan every day which was having terrible consequences on the health and economy of Pakistan.

He said that the PANAH had been exposing these tactics of the tobacco industry and would continue to do so to save the country's youth and the future of Pakistan.