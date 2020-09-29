PANAH Organizes A Walk To Mark "World Heart Day"

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) to mark World Heart Day here on Tuesday.

The walk was led by PANAH General Secretary Sanaullah Ghuman, which started from Liaqat Bagh and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club.

Speaking to the participants of walk, the PANAH general secretary stressed the need to ensure establishing more healthy behaviours to be protected from heart related diseases.

He said a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise were essential to lead a healthy life.

Ghuman said that at least 80 percent of premature deaths from heart disease could be avoided if the main risk factors which are tobacco, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity could be controlled.

The president said overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels were the leading factors of heart disease.

He urged to quit smoking, start exercising and eat healthy food in order to improve health and protection from heart diseases.

Sanaullah said that Heart Day is part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease in public and prevention is the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases.

A large number of professors, doctors, paramedical staff, students and civil society representatives participated in the walk.