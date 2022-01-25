UrduPoint.com

PANAH Organizes Awareness Seminar On Heart Diseases, Fatal Ailments

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PANAH organizes awareness seminar on heart diseases, fatal ailments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here on Tuesday organized seminar on heart diseases and other fatal ailments to get public awareness about causes and factors leading to spread of these diseases among the people.

The session was presided over by General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, Sanaullah Ghumman and was attended by President PANAH, Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, Vice Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad, Dr. Shehzad Ali Kha, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Khyber Medical University Dr. Khalid Iqbal and consultant food Policy Program Gahi Munawar Hussain.

Addressing the participants, Sanaullah Ghumman said since its inception in 1984, PANAH is working to create awareness about causes and prevention of deadly diseases. He said that causes behind spread of these diseases is that people have changed their priorities replacing natural foods with artificial foods besides indulging in useless habits like smoking and consumption of high calorie sugar drinks.

Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani and Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy Islamabad Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan said that patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are on increased risk of COVID-19. Besides strict implementation of basic security measures, the government should increase taxes to reduce the consumption of tobacco and sugar beverages, they added.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Khyber Medical University, said that NCDs were also a reason of premature death reported worldwide. He said that the burden of NCDs was a major challenge to social and economic development.

Consultant Food Policy Program, Munawer Hussain said that according to a report, more lives were lost in Pakistan due to diabetes in a month than in corona. Diabetes is 10 times more serious and deadly health problem for Pakistan leading to 34,000 deaths in a single month while Code-19 has so far claimed nearly 29,000 deaths in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Cancer Khyber Medical University Government

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.