PANAH organizes awareness seminar on heart diseases, fatal ailments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here on Tuesday organized seminar on heart diseases and other fatal ailments to get public awareness about causes and factors leading to spread of these diseases among the people.

The session was presided over by General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, Sanaullah Ghumman and was attended by President PANAH, Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, Vice Chancellor Health Services academy Islamabad, Dr. Shehzad Ali Kha, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Khyber Medical University Dr. Khalid Iqbal and consultant food Policy Program Gahi Munawar Hussain.

Addressing the participants, Sanaullah Ghumman said since its inception in 1984, PANAH is working to create awareness about causes and prevention of deadly diseases. He said that causes behind spread of these diseases is that people have changed their priorities replacing natural foods with artificial foods besides indulging in useless habits like smoking and consumption of high calorie sugar drinks.

Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani and Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy Islamabad Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan said that patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are on increased risk of COVID-19. Besides strict implementation of basic security measures, the government should increase taxes to reduce the consumption of tobacco and sugar beverages, they added.

Dr. Khalid Iqbal, Associate Professor of Nutrition, Khyber Medical University, said that NCDs were also a reason of premature death reported worldwide. He said that the burden of NCDs was a major challenge to social and economic development.

Consultant Food Policy Program, Munawer Hussain said that according to a report, more lives were lost in Pakistan due to diabetes in a month than in corona. Diabetes is 10 times more serious and deadly health problem for Pakistan leading to 34,000 deaths in a single month while Code-19 has so far claimed nearly 29,000 deaths in the country.