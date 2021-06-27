PANAH organizes awareness walk against heart diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) organized a walk in Murree on Sunday to get public awareness about the heart diseases which was heavily participated by doctors, teachers, students, political, social, representatives of PANAH and civil society.

The walk was started from Murree GPO Chowk and culminated at the same point.

The participants were holding play cards and banners with the slogans to keep the heart strong.

Addressing on the occasion, General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman said that the purpose of the event was to send a message to tourists and locals from all over the world that heart is an essential part of the human body, which requires walking, daily exercise and a simple diet to be part of your daily routine and avoid such foods and hobbies that cause fatal diseases, including heart disease.

Excessive use of tobacco, soft drinks, salt and fat is one of the main causes of various infectious diseases including heart, obesity, respiratory, lung diseases and many others too. Avoid it as much as possible so that you and your children are strong, he expressed.