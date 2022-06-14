PANAH organizes largest medical camp in Sadhnauti Distt of AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZZAFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in collaboration with the Ambassador of PANAH Major Mushtaq Ahmed organized the largest medical camp in the history of Baloch Tehsil of Sadhnauti District of Azad Kashmir under the leadership of Major General (R) Masood Rehman Kayani.

More than 3,000 men, women, children and the elderly were treated in the medical camp and were provided free medicines and diagnostic tests facility that continued till evening, said a news release.

The patients who came to the medical camp thanked PANAH and Major Mushtaq Ahmad, and said that the Baloch population was about 200,000, but health facilities were not available where Major Mushtaq Ahmed and PANAH helped us a lot in diagnosing and treating our diseases by setting up medical camps, for which the residents of Baloch were grateful to them.

The next day after the end of the medical camp, PANAH walk was held in Banjusa, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the harmful effects of smoking.

In which hundreds of people participated, Panah General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman informed the residents of the area that smoking is not something to be proud of, but something to be condemned. With millions of people dying every year, more than Rs 615 billion is spent on tobacco related diseases in Pakistan. Smoking is a poison for our youth. We must all work hard to curb tobacco products.

President PANAH Major General (R) Masood Ur Rehman Kiani was accompanied by General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman, Vice President Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Brigadier Tariq Aziz, Dr. Mushtaq Sheikh, Dr. Rashid Kant, Dr. Azhar Haleem, Col. Dr. Gul Hussain, Dr. Abrar Satti, Dr. Nazakat Kayani, Dr. WaQas Mazhar, Dr. Asma Qamar Yousafzai, Dr. Zahid Ibrahim, Dr. Ayesha Sana, Khawaja Fahim Bilal, Representative of Rukhsana Naeem Eye Care, and more than 20 doctors and paramedical staff performed their services.