UrduPoint.com

PANAH Organizes Largest Medical Camp In Sadhnauti Distt Of AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:41 AM

PANAH organizes largest medical camp in Sadhnauti Distt of AJK

MUZZAFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in collaboration with the Ambassador of PANAH Major Mushtaq Ahmed organized the largest medical camp in the history of Baloch Tehsil of Sadhnauti District of Azad Kashmir under the leadership of Major General (R) Masood Rehman Kayani.

More than 3,000 men, women, children and the elderly were treated in the medical camp and were provided free medicines and diagnostic tests facility that continued till evening, said a news release.

The patients who came to the medical camp thanked PANAH and Major Mushtaq Ahmad, and said that the Baloch population was about 200,000, but health facilities were not available where Major Mushtaq Ahmed and PANAH helped us a lot in diagnosing and treating our diseases by setting up medical camps, for which the residents of Baloch were grateful to them.

The next day after the end of the medical camp, PANAH walk was held in Banjusa, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the harmful effects of smoking.

In which hundreds of people participated, Panah General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman informed the residents of the area that smoking is not something to be proud of, but something to be condemned. With millions of people dying every year, more than Rs 615 billion is spent on tobacco related diseases in Pakistan. Smoking is a poison for our youth. We must all work hard to curb tobacco products.

President PANAH Major General (R) Masood Ur Rehman Kiani was accompanied by General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman, Vice President Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas, Brigadier Tariq Aziz, Dr. Mushtaq Sheikh, Dr. Rashid Kant, Dr. Azhar Haleem, Col. Dr. Gul Hussain, Dr. Abrar Satti, Dr. Nazakat Kayani, Dr. WaQas Mazhar, Dr. Asma Qamar Yousafzai, Dr. Zahid Ibrahim, Dr. Ayesha Sana, Khawaja Fahim Bilal, Representative of Rukhsana Naeem Eye Care, and more than 20 doctors and paramedical staff performed their services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Rawalakot Ayesha Sana Tariq Aziz Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

18 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

23 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

9 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

9 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

9 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.