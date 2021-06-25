PANAH to hold 'Annual Asylum Murree Walk' on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Murree will organize a walk on Sunday for raising awareness about heart diseases among the masses.

The awareness walk will start and end at GPO Chowk after passing through Cann Chowk and Mall road.

PANAH General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman will host the walk.

Special guest of the walk will be former member Provincial Assembly Tehseen Fawad and will be attended by people belonging to all walks of life.

The participants will spread the message among people that walk, exercise and simple diet should be everyone's motto for a healthy life that could be beneficial against all diseases including heart.