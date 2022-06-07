PANAH urges GB govt to help protect youth from non-communicable diseases

GILGIT, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Tuesday urged the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan to play his role to curb rising heart disease, diabetes, cancer and protect the youth of the area from non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

In a meeting, PANAH delegation led by Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) visited Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Munawwar Hussain, consultant Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Food Policy Program was present on the occasion, said a news release.

The delegation briefed the Chief Secretary GB that one of main causes of increasing NCDs were excessive use of sugary drinks. "In order to save the young generation in particular, the sale of unhealthy items in educational institutions should be banned, so that the burden of diseases can be reduced", they said.

The main purpose of the PANAH visit was to learn about the health problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, to meet the policy makers for the prevention of diseases and their causes, and to provide information on PANAH efforts, suggestions, studies and opinions to control the diseases.

The PANAH delegation met to Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mohi-ud-Din Ahmad Wani, Food Secretary Safdar Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Additional Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner Osama Majeed Cheema.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the PANAH and said that giving a healthy life to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the young generation was their top priority, adding, "for which we have taken positive steps and more work will be done".

Later the Association held an important seminar was organized by PANAH on the occasion of "World Food Safety Day" at Hunza in collaboration with the Provincial Nutrition Focal Person, Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department.

The seminar stated that World Food Safety Day was organized every year under the auspices of PANAH like the rest of the world. The aim is to draw attention to the dangers of health hazards posed by food, to detect them, to manage them and to improve human health.

The World Diabetes Federation stated in November 2021 that Pakistan was ranked third in the world in terms of diabetes. "More than 33 million people are living with diabetes in Pakistan , with a sharp increase of 14 million in the last two years only. Consumption of sugar sweetened beverages is increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic diseases.

Just one soda a day increases the obesity and over weight of adults by 27% and children by 55%. Consumption of sugary drinks increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 30%. Drinking a glass of two or more sugary drinks a day increases the risk of dying from cancer by 17%", the speakers said.