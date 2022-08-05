PANAH urges govt to ban Velo for protecting young generation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Friday urged the government to ban Velo which was an addicting tobacco product more dangerous than cigarettes and was launched to target youth of the country.

The PANAH has been providing awareness about heart diseases to the public for the last 38 years and is working together with health experts, legislators, civil society, politicians, media representatives and others for making awareness on heart and many other fatal diseases, a news release said.

In its recent statement, it said Velo was being promoted a lot these days especially among the young generation. "Young people are being mislead in the name of using Velo to quit smoking and re-energise their brains, which is completely wrong as it is a product of tobacco and hazardous than cigarettes. Health experts say that Velo is an addictive substance and when it is absorbed into the blood, it increases blood pressure, heart rate and blood vessels which causes heart disease, stroke and oral cancer.

" A survey was conducted on the use of Velo by PANAH that found that Velo was being spread in cities in a systematic way. Especially in the name of freeing the youth from smoking, it continues to be provided free of charge. "However, smoking does not go away from its use, but people start suffering from various ailments. It is known that the companies making the above product are marketing it regularly and our heroes, doctors are especially being used in this advertising campaign. This is causing irreparable damage to our young generation".

PANAH has also written an open request letter in the name of doctors and again requested them to realise their responsibility and stay away from such advertising campaign that was destroying our young generation.