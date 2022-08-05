UrduPoint.com

PANAH Urges Govt To Ban Velo For Protecting Young Generation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PANAH urges govt to ban Velo for protecting young generation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Friday urged the government to ban Velo which was an addicting tobacco product more dangerous than cigarettes and was launched to target youth of the country.

The PANAH has been providing awareness about heart diseases to the public for the last 38 years and is working together with health experts, legislators, civil society, politicians, media representatives and others for making awareness on heart and many other fatal diseases, a news release said.

In its recent statement, it said Velo was being promoted a lot these days especially among the young generation. "Young people are being mislead in the name of using Velo to quit smoking and re-energise their brains, which is completely wrong as it is a product of tobacco and hazardous than cigarettes. Health experts say that Velo is an addictive substance and when it is absorbed into the blood, it increases blood pressure, heart rate and blood vessels which causes heart disease, stroke and oral cancer.

" A survey was conducted on the use of Velo by PANAH that found that Velo was being spread in cities in a systematic way. Especially in the name of freeing the youth from smoking, it continues to be provided free of charge. "However, smoking does not go away from its use, but people start suffering from various ailments. It is known that the companies making the above product are marketing it regularly and our heroes, doctors are especially being used in this advertising campaign. This is causing irreparable damage to our young generation".

PANAH has also written an open request letter in the name of doctors and again requested them to realise their responsibility and stay away from such advertising campaign that was destroying our young generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Young Oral Cancer Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.