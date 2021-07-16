PANAH urges govt to ensure implementation of Health Levy Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

General Secretary and Director Operations Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman on Friday urged the government to ensure implementation of Health Levy Bill on priority to protect masses from health hazards of tobacco and sugary drinks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :General Secretary and Director Operations Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Sana Ullah Ghumman on Friday urged the government to ensure implementation of Health Levy Bill on priority to protect masses from health hazards of tobacco and sugary drinks.

Addressing a media conference along with civil society organizations' representatives, Sana Ullah Ghumman termed the loss in tobacco revenue and non-implementation of health levy as non-seriousness of the quarters concerned.

Ghumman said, "We have been working for protecting health of the people of Pakistan for the past 37 years. So that the lives of the people lost at the hands of tobacco can be saved. But it is unfortunate that the non-implementation of Health Levy in Budget 2021-22 has reduced the struggle for the health of all our people to zero in the face of vested interests." He added that since PANAH considered public health as its priority, so our struggle would continue. PANAH would approach Supreme Court on non-implementation of Health Levy Bill and would question the delay in implementation due to red tape hiccups.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said the research of international organizations including WHO has made it clear that tobacco was the cause of many dangerous diseases including heart disease and cancer.

"According to the Pakistan Medical Association, 22 million people in Pakistan use tobacco, 60% of them are teenagers. As a result, more than 170,000 lives are lost each year, while more than 450 lives are lost daily to tobacco use alone," he added.

It was unfortunate, he said that the government was still facing a burden of Rs 615 billion annually on tobacco related diseases.

Despite this, in the Budget 2021-22, all the hopes of the people and health institutions were dashed when it was found that the implementation of Health Levy was completely ignored, he regretted.

Khalil Ahmed of child rights organization SPARC said the biggest targets of the tobacco industry were women and youth. A 10% increase in tobacco taxes would reduce tobacco consumption in low-income countries by about 8 percent.

Chairperson Punjab Advisory Committee on Women Development Iram Mumtaz said mental health among youth particularly students of both genders was neglected across the country. It was leading to substance abuse including smoking and drug addiction, she added.

Ms Mumtaz said the role of parents along with awareness and counseling was necessary to overcome this menace.

Representatives of various organizations also spoke and said, "We heartily appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of those who are obstructing the immediate implementation of the Health Levy Bill by making public health one of his priorities."Vice President PANAH Squadron Leader (R) Ghulam Abbass in his vote of thanks requested the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to take serious notice of misleading media campaign run by Cigarette manufacturing companies.

He said the rising inflation has made all essential household items expensive whereas for the past three years not a single penny was increased in the tax imposed on cigarettes.