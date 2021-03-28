UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panahgah Management Strives To Reinforce Anti-COVID SOPs For Dwellers' Safety: Naseem

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Panahgah management strives to reinforce anti-COVID SOPs for dwellers' safety: Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :With the country is in grip of the coronavirus' third wave, the management of shelter homes strives to reinforce the anti- COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the dwellers, as well as, service providers' safety.

"Hands-on trainings on the anti- COVID-19 SOPs are being given to the service providers performing duties at the 'Panahgahs' on regular basis. They are communicating the health messages to its dwellers in a face to face interactions daily," said Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said they were ensuring full implementation of all the SOPs including mask-wearing, sanitization, hand-washing and physical distancing at the shelter homes to ensure that the dwellers stayed safe during the third wave of coronavirus.

Medical supplies were also being provided to all the shelter homes every Thursday to ward off the risk of coronavirus outbreak at such crowded places, he noted.

He added that soap kits, sanitizers and masks were also being distributed among the visitors of 'Panahgahs' on regular basis to keep the virus at bay. Besides, hand-washing booths were installed to make sure corona-free facilities.

Naseem said multiple initiatives had been taken to make the shelter homes clean and green places under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Disinfection of all the facilities had been made sure to prevent the pandemic outbreak at those places, he added.

The focal person observed that the management of shelter homes was screening all the facilities for the coronavirus to ascertain the prevalence of infection in dwellers and service providers.

He said large size radios had also been installed at the shelter homes to convey the health messages to the residents directly. Special programmes were being broadcasted on the specific radio channels to enhance their awareness level against the contagion, he added.

Naseem also mentioned the tele-health initiative taken by the management in collaboration with private sector recently. Tele-health kiosks were fully functional at five 'Panahgahs' of the Federal capital, providing free treatment to its dwellers with underlying conditions.

The focal person expressed the hope that 50 'Panahgahs', operational across the country, would get the facility soon.

Explaining the way, Kiosks operated, he said the healthcare staff deputed at the 'Panahgahs' helped the residents feed their main vital signs in the kiosks after connecting them with the online available medical professional.

"Once connected, the patient gets an opportunity to have face to face interaction with the doctor so that he could fully explain his condition and avail prescription in printed form from the printing system attached with the kiosk," he added.

To a query, he said the kiosk was designed by keeping the coronavirus standard operating procedures under the consideration to reduce the risk of virus outbreak at the facility. It had thermogun and sanitizer facilities as well, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Doctor Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

7 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

22 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

3 hours ago

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.