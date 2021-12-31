Panahgahs ensure complete shelter, quality food to downtrodden amid cold weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Panahgahs, a flagship initiative of Prime minister Imran Khan to provide relief to the homeless and the penniless, is nothing short of a blessing that is providing a huge service to the needy left at the mercy of Mother Nature amid the unforgiving winters

The Panahgahs (shelter homes) being managed by Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) provide free shelter to the needy. One shelter home located at Peshawar Mor in Sector G-9 of Islamabad is accommodating 100 people. The Panahgah, as it is famously called, is well prepared to provide comfortable bedding to the inhabitants. It provides decent bedding � bed sheets and quilts to keep the occupants comfortable.

Upon visit to the facility, an official of PBM briefed APP that keeping in view the freezing cold weather, a geyser had also been installed on the instructions of high ups, to provide warm water to the downtrodden and the destitute. This Panahgah is a men-only facility.

The shelter home maintained a computerized record of the occupants and the record was interlinked with the other shelter homes of the city through integrated software. Accommodation is provided on a first come first serve basis without any discrimination. The remaining shelter seekers are taken to other shelter homes located in the city.

Responding to the complaints made by the beneficiaries, the official in charge said that the bed covers were washed and dried on daily basis. However, she added, the inhabitants were hard to reason with and not cooperating to keep the shelter clean and tidy. In fact, she said that the hall presented a messy picture every morning, and it was a Herculean task to clear the mess created overnight. She said that this was a daily routine and appreciated that the cleaners discharged their duties regularly and with honesty.

Addressing the concerns raised by the shelter seekers, she said that she was directed by her senior officers to provide the best care to shelter seekers, adding, "This is what the Panahgah has been established for." She informed that the beneficiaries were given the best possible service and care, but in return she and her staff were subjected to verbal abuse and even manhandling.

Haseeb Khan, a 71 year old sole earner of bread, was staying here for the past 10 days. He had come here in search of work to provide for his wife and four daughters back in Topi, Swabi.

He was pleased with the service and the Panahgah was nothing short of a blessing for him. He acknowledged the fact that the shelter provided him free accommodation and the langarkhana served him three meals a day at a time when it had become impossible for him to afford even one.

However, a few beneficiaries highlighted some concerns as well. Waheed Zaman, a 48 year old guy from Swabi, has been living in the Panahgah from the very day the facility became operational. He said that the staff of the shelter home needed to pay more attention to its cleanliness. He further said that although one geyser was installed in a bathroom, it did not suffice to meet the needs of all.

He also informed of thefts inside the shelter home saying that four mobile phones had been stolen from the facility within one week. He said that even though there were CCTV cameras, the staff refused to cooperate.

Salman, a 17-year old young boy from Peshawar, had come here only recently. He spoke of fixed times for entry and exit into the shelter and said that there was no relaxation when it came to time. He also said that first aid needed to be made available in the shelter home. However, he was pleased with the food being served and said that there was adequate supply of food as he and everybody else at the shelter ate to his full.

Ubaidullah, 31 from Lower Dir, had been living in the facility for 7 months.

He complained of irregularities in the langarkhana saying that the staff of the Saylani Welfare separated meat and good quality food for themselves.

Saylani langarkhana working under PBM provides free food to the needy. Pervez Shakir, incharge of the Peshawar Mor branch of the langarkhana said that on average 700 people were served daily. In response to the allegations he said that donations were very rare and the meals came cooked directly from the Saylani head office. He said that in case people donated food, it was served in combination with that of their own to prevent wastage. Otherwise, people would consume only that which was more luscious, he mentioned.

Despite some problems being faced, the beneficiaries acknowledged that they would be in a far more miserable state without the shelter.

The Peshawar Mor Panahgah, is one of the four Panahgahs in the capital established under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to steer the country on a path of Social Welfare.