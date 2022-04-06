UrduPoint.com

'Panahgahs' Give Festive Look At 'Sehar', 'Iftar' Times

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' times

"Sehar" and "Iftar" is being offered to poor labourers and destitute at the Shelter Homes Panahgahs daily with great enthusiasm and under an environment of compassion and sharing

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :"Sehar" and "Iftar" is being offered to poor labourers and destitute at the Shelter Homes Panahgahs daily with great enthusiasm and under an environment of compassion and sharing.

More than hundred Shelter Homes are operational across the country providing ideal food and shelter to thousands of poor and needy under the umbrella of "Ehsaas" programme.

The festive spirit was also witnessed at half a dozen Shelter Homes of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where poor workers, homeless and migrant labourers enjoyed nutritious food during "Sehar" and "Iftar".

In the modest serving, traditional cuisine including snacks, fritters and sweet beverages are a regular feature of "Iftar" at all the "Panahgahs".

During "Sehar", fresh meal along with yogurt is being served to the guests.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, the poor and needy persons were in all praise to Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting up such a facility where they could eat and get sleep in a dignified way.

Sibat Ullah, who was staying at Peshawar Morr Panahgah, said he thanked the Panahgahs management for ensuring proper arrangements for Sehar and Iftar.

"Before the start of 'Panahgahs', we were always anxious for not knowing that from where the 'Iftar' will come, but now we have a great feeling to know that someone is preparing 'Sehar' and 'Iftar' for us and we know where to get it from," he remarked.

