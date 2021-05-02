ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Shelter Homes (Panahgahs) management has reenergized its last year's drive at the facilities of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, aimed to transform them into healthy and eco-friendly places through active mobilization of human and financial resources.

The campaign titled 'Promoting Healthy Lives' was launched in the wake of ballooning cases of coronavirus in the two cities during its third wave, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told APP during his visit to Tarlai Panahgah where he was sensitizing the dwellers and service providers about the anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures).

To a query, Naseem said the campaign comprised of four special weeks had already been launched at three to four Panahgahs including Bara Kahu, Sabzi Mandi and the one located at sector G-9 of Islamabad.

He said the management had achieved the desired results in last year through the drive as all the facilities in the twin cities had remained completely corona-free during the pandemic's first and second waves.

The focal person said he was launching the campaign at each Panahgah by himself and personally participating the awareness sessions to express solidarity with the service providers and stress importance of the SOPs.

Explaining the drive, he said its first week was in motion as extensive awareness sessions were being arranged at all the shelter homes of the two cities to inculcate health messages among the dwellers and its beneficiaries.

He said the awareness sessions focused on multiple themes including healthy food, hand-hygiene, and tobacco-free places. The sensitization of the dwellers was being made sure with active participation of the 'Panahgahs' service providers, civil society, volunteers, community leaders and the officials of district administration, he added.

The focal person said teams comprising four persons were formed for each Panahgah for the purpose. 40 hand-washing booths had been installed at various shelter homes to promote hand-hygiene among the dwellers.

Naseem ur Rehman said the environment-friendly steps would be taken in the second week to ensure clean and green environment at 'Panahgahs'. Cleanliness of all the 'Panahgahs' would be done in that week, besides taking beautification measures.

In the third week, he said recommended screening would be carried out at all the facilities with active participation of the medical professionals to provide healthcare facilities to the residents apart from the food and shelter.

He said the politicians and representatives of civil society and private sector would be invited in the last week to develop partnership with them for the betterment of 'Panahgahs' and their residents.

