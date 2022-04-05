UrduPoint.com

Panahgahs Serve Sehar, Iftar Meals To Over 3,000 Deserving Masses

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Panahgahs serve sehar, iftar meals to over 3,000 deserving masses

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Muslims are observing fast during the month of Ramadan where Panahgahs a social welfare initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan is serving Sehar and Iftar meals to over 3,000 low-wage people daily in five different Panahgahs of Islamabad.

The Panagahs or shelter homes have been established at different locations of the Federal capital to provide lodging and food to poor and deserving masses particularly workers and labourers.

The special sehar and iftar meals include dates, samosas, pakoras, juices, beverages followed by a proper meal.

Iftar and Sehar meals have been arranged under the title of "Individual responsibility: Collective Iftari" with the purpose to create a home-like environment as eating together was the real joy of holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister's Focal Person on "Panahgah" Naseem ur Rehman told APP on Tuesday.

"Panahgahs in Islamabad are providing hygienic yogurt, parathas (flat breads), omelets at sehar time and a proper dinner after iftar".

He added that taraweeh prayers were also being arranged at the Panahgahs for the masses to observe their faith in a spiritual environment and gather Almighty's blessings.

To a question, he said the local committees of the shelter homes were making the arrangements for sehar and iftar meals which were inspected and supervised by the officials of Baait-ul-Mal and PM's focal person to ensure quality of service and food.

He added that it was a huge relief for the poor workers, hailing from farflung areas of the country, working in the federal capital, it was very costly for them to manage iftar or sehar on their own.

Rehman said shelter homes had received an overwhelming response to this initiative and through concerted efforts of the entire team the quality of service and food has been ensured.

He urged the masses to keep an eye in their neighbourhood and lend a hand of support and compassion to the destitute members of their surroundings to revive the spirit of sacrifice, empathy and humanity in the holy month.

