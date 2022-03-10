UrduPoint.com

Panahgahs Served Over 20 Mln Poor People In Last 3 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Ehsaas-Panahgahs'(shelter homes) have served over 20 million poor people by providing two times nutritious food in the last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Ehsaas-Panahgahs'(shelter homes) have served over 20 million poor people by providing two times nutritious food in the last three years.

The shelter homes have also provided night stay facility to over 4 million persons in neat and clean settings across the country, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman told APP.

The two main features included Ehsaas Langar and safe Shelter Homes were providing daily homelike hygienic and nutritious meal to 1000 destitute and poor daily wagers in the federal capital.

The each Shelter Home (Panahgah) is offering over 500 homeless persons night stay in eco-friendly, secured and healthy environment.

Over 120 Panahgahs are operational across the country, whereas facilities like, water, health, food, lavatories and greenery are hallmark of 25 Panahgahs.

Those shelter homes helped each inmate to save upto 10,000 rupees every month, which he could spend on his family to improve their living standards, he said.

He said over Rs 300 was being spent on each dweller every day, helping the poor people, especially migrant workers.

"Panahgahs" were fully operational at over five main locations of the Federal Capital including Bara Kahu, Mandi Mor, Peshawar Mor, Tarlai and Tarnol," Naseem ur Rehman said.

Panahgahs are practical demonstration of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and this is a key initiative towards establishing a true welfare state on pattern of Madina.

He said before establishing the shelter homes - the hapless people were forced to sleep on pavements and in public parks, besides enduring starvation and other multiple problems.

