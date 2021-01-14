UrduPoint.com
Panama Papers, Broadsheet Exposed Black Money Of Corrupt Mafia: Shibli Faraz

Thu 14th January 2021

Panama Papers, Broadsheet exposed black money of corrupt mafia: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the Panama Papers and Broadsheet have exposed the black money of the corrupt mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the Panama papers and Broadsheet have exposed the black money of the corrupt mafia.

In a tweet, the minister said these were not of the government's inventions but international revelations.

He said that Broadsheet related incidents show how irreparable damage has been done to the country by past NROs.

The corrupt rulers of the past filled their coffers by looting the national resources, he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

