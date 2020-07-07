Pandemic caries long term economic repercussions for global economies: Sadiq Sanjrani

UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Tuesday said that COVID-19 pandemic carried long term economic repercussions for global economies specially for the developing world and more coordinated efforts were required to overcome the diseases and work together for economies to flourish

He expressed these views in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner , said a press release.

He said that developed as well the developing world were facing similar challenge, however, the developing countries lacked infrastructure and resources to effectively flatten the COVID- 19 curve.

The chairman observed that the virus was spreading in Pakistan, however, the government was making all out efforts to bring the deadly disease under control through lockdown, testing, tracing and quarantine. He also expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Parliament for the loss of human lives due to corona virus.

Regarding bilateral relations, Sanjrani expressed satisfaction that both sides enjoyed good relations at different level and there was need to further enhance mutual collaboration in different sectors including frequent parliamentary exchanges and other high level visits.

He said that Pakistan highly valued it bilateral ties with United Kingdom and desired to further expand the relations in different sectors.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that enhanced parliamentary linkages and institutional collaboration would help building consensus on many issues.

The chairman stated that Baluchistan and specially Gwadar offering abundant opportunities for investment as it was being regarded as future of regional development.

He further said that United Kingdom had provided huge assistance to Pakistan for social sector development.

Sadiq Sanjrani also thanked the government and parliament of UK for adopting stance on Kashmir issue.

The newly appointed High Commissioner thanked the chairman Senate for his candid views on bilateral relations. He also emphasized the need to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

