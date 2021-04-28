Pandemic hits record high in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :There were record numbers of cases registered across the district on Wednesday, said numerical data released by local health authority.

According to details, as many as 52 cases brought to get registered at multiple health units here, amongst them three of the affectees lost their battle of lives during fight with the deadly virus.

The pathetic situation rung alarm bells among people of the concerned helms of affairs.

Administration moved further to tighten Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) stipulated to contain the pandemic at different nooks and corners of the region.