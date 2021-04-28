UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Hits Record High In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Pandemic hits record high in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :There were record numbers of cases registered across the district on Wednesday, said numerical data released by local health authority.

According to details, as many as 52 cases brought to get registered at multiple health units here, amongst them three of the affectees lost their battle of lives during fight with the deadly virus.

The pathetic situation rung alarm bells among people of the concerned helms of affairs.

Administration moved further to tighten Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) stipulated to contain the pandemic at different nooks and corners of the region.

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

19 minutes ago

Death toll raised to 127 in Pb, 2676 new cases rep ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand reports two new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 117,100 cusecs water

29 minutes ago

China's port city Tianjin sees steady rise in fore ..

29 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities impose fresh restrictions in Sri ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.