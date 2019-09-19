UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemonium In NA As Speaker Denies Ahsan Iqbal Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

Pandemonium in NA as Speaker denies Ahsan Iqbal speech

Ruckus dominated the proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday over the Speaker's refusal to the speech of PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal as outraged members from the opposition benches gathered in front of the speaker's dais and hurled accusations at each other, but stopped short of coming to blows

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) Ruckus dominated the proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday over the Speaker's refusal to the speech of PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal as outraged members from the opposition benches gathered in front of the speaker's dais and hurled accusations at each other, but stopped short of coming to blows.The Deputy Speaker of the NA, Qasim Suri, strongly responded to the matter, and said: "The House is not for you all to deliver speeches and go home."Earlier in the session, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed lashed out at the political rivals of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and pointed out their corrupt practices in the former governments."[Cases of] Falooda and Pakora walas are being surfaced," Saeed said while referring to the infamous fake bank accounts case.

"The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and functioning as per its law."While the opposition members kept on condemning the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) politician Khurshid Shah by the anti-graft body, Saeed stated that the chairman of the bureau was appointed by the previous government itself with the consultation of PPP.

He recalled that it was the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the PPP, which had accused each other of corruption, and said: "The PML-N once talked of dragging Zardari and mocked Khurshid Shah as a �meter reader'."The minister said that instead of making hue and cry on the arrest of their leaders, the opposition parties should raise the voice for the rights of Kashmiris."We should give a message that the entire nation and the parliament stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren."Saeed said that it was the first time that Hindutva face of India has been unmasked by Pakistan at the international level.

He said the world today has been supporting Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir dispute.The minister pointed out the ongoing intense situation in occupied Kashmir, and added that the people were short of medicines, foods and other essential commodities.

"Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan [for help] - but when they observe that these parliamentarians are crying for themselves in the House, they are disappointed."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Bank Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Neo-Nazi 'killer' of German official linked to Ira ..

2 minutes ago

UAE joins Saudi Arabia in naval security coalition ..

2 minutes ago

Humaid Charity Foundation to build 10 villas in Aj ..

58 minutes ago

Turkey, Azerbaijan share strategic, brotherly ties ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Asks Iraq for 20Mln Barrels of Crude After ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi oil facility attack termed 9/11 of the energ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.