Pandora Papers exposed more layers of Nawaz, Zardari corruption: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that Pandora Papers have exposed more layers of corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Ina tweet, he said that Sharjeel Memon andAli Dar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and son of Ishaq Dar, had no status of their own.

In fact they were the custodians of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari's ill gotten money. Fawad Hussain said the nation first saw their realfaces exposed in Panama papers and now again in Pandora Papers.