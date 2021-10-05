UrduPoint.com

Pandora Papers: Plunderers To Face Accountability; Says Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won heart of the nation by announcing cell to investigate people, named in Pandora Papers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won heart of the nation by announcing cell to investigate people, named in Pandora papers.

In a statement, Nadeem Qureshi said those who plundered money illegally would face accountability.

Opposition was doing politics of propaganda and chaos, said Qureshi adding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly believed in serving the masses only.

Responding to public gathering of PPP and PML-N leadership in south Punjab, Nadeem Qureshi said once again the people of south Punjab rejected PPP and PML-N.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gave recognition and identity to South Punjab by empowering it, he said and added past rulers did not focus on development of south Punjab.

He also remarked that the incumbent government was striving hard to control inflation. Solid steps were being introduce to bring down prices of items of daily used.

