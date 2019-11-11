UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panel Discusses Increase In Number Of Standing Committees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 09:54 PM

Panel discusses increase in number of standing committees

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee held here Monday with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair which discussed in detail the number of standing committees of the house from 9 to 13 in wake of the merger of erstwhile FATA in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee held here Monday with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair which discussed in detail the number of standing committees of the house from 9 to 13 in wake of the merger of erstwhile FATA in KP.

Those who attended the meeting included Sardar Hussain Babak, Arshad Ayub Khan, Mohammad Idrees, Fazal Shakoor, Naeema Kishwar, Asiya Khattak, Mohammad Shoaib, Hafiz Islamuddin, Syed Fakhar Jehan and Mohammad Riaz while KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs attended as ex-officio member.

The committee decided the presentation of the matter in the upcoming session of the provincial assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Provincial Assembly From

Recent Stories

ADNOC CEO rallies oil and gas industry to modernis ..

41 minutes ago

Departing Steyn blames squad disharmony for Stade ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

2 hours ago

US Plans to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty Increa ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Navy ships participate in International Mariti ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over cops killing

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.