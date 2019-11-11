Panel discusses increase in number of standing committees

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee held here Monday with Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in the chair which discussed in detail the number of standing committees of the house from 9 to 13 in wake of the merger of erstwhile FATA in KP

Those who attended the meeting included Sardar Hussain Babak, Arshad Ayub Khan, Mohammad Idrees, Fazal Shakoor, Naeema Kishwar, Asiya Khattak, Mohammad Shoaib, Hafiz Islamuddin, Syed Fakhar Jehan and Mohammad Riaz while KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs attended as ex-officio member.

The committee decided the presentation of the matter in the upcoming session of the provincial assembly.